LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. HD& B & S
2. Studebaker’s Pizza
3. Henning’s Salvage
4. SRS
5. Rock & Dirt Services
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Laurie Sims 177
Marla Christensen 170
Robyn Hulme 169
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Patty Hammer 478
Robyn Hulme 464
JoAnn Parker 453
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Marla Christensen 242
Robyn Hulme 241
Jannelle Jensen 237
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Robyn Hulme 680
Jannelle Jensen 667
Marla Christensen 667
SPLITS CONVERTED
Karne Hacking 3-10
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
