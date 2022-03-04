Support Local Journalism

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. HD& B & S

2. Studebaker’s Pizza

3. Henning’s Salvage

4. SRS

5. Rock & Dirt Services

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Laurie Sims 177

Marla Christensen 170

Robyn Hulme 169

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Patty Hammer 478

Robyn Hulme 464

JoAnn Parker 453

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Marla Christensen 242

Robyn Hulme 241

Jannelle Jensen 237

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Robyn Hulme 680

Jannelle Jensen 667

Marla Christensen 667

SPLITS CONVERTED

Karne Hacking 3-10

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Robyn Hulme 680

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Laurie Sims 177

