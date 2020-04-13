MOSCOW, Idaho— The University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music (LHSOM) is offering a series of free live-streamed performances to entertain community members in isolation and practicing social distancing.
The Student Convocation Series, normally a semester-long cycle of classes on campus, will be aired on the LHSOM Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. on three Thursdays, including today, April 9, April 30 and May 7. All times are Pacific. The first two concerts feature past performances of the school’s top student performers. The final concert showcases the winners of the school’s Convocation Challenge, who were chosen from submitted videos of students performing from their homes.
“The Convocation Series is a tradition,” said LHSOM Director Vanessa Sielert. “We want to continue to honor great student performances and make them available to our community to experience.”
In addition, rebroadcasts of other student ensemble performances will be shown on the LHSOM Facebook page.
“We realize how many patrons have tuned in to our Facebook live-streaming service over the past two and a half years and would like to offer an alternative for your entertainment during this socially distanced time,” Sielert said. “Each concert will feature a short introduction and message from our ensemble directors. I hope that you tune in and enjoy.”
All past performances will start at 7:30 p.m. and include:
Friday, April 17 — Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs
Tuesday, April 21 — Jazz Combos
Thursday, April 23 — Wind Ensemble and Concert Band
Tuesday, April 28 — Guitar Ensemble
Thursday, April 30 — Orchestra
Friday, May 1 — Student Chamber Ensembles
Monday, May 4 — Choirs
Wednesday, May 6 — Composers Concert
Friday, May 8 — Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs
Friday, May 15 — Swing Into Summer
