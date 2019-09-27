U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today recognized 362 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
North Rich Elementary is recognized as one of three elementary schools in Utah to achieve this honor. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees said, "As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning, and we recognize the important work your school community does in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives."
The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
Now in its 37th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has bestowed recognition on more than 9,000 schools. On Nov. 14 - 15, the Secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with 312 public and 50 non-public school honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
The Department recognizes North Rich Elementary as an Exemplary High Performing School and is among their state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.