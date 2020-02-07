Hello District 32 Constituent,
We are at the end of the 5th week of session. Many people say that they can’t wait for us to get out of session, because they don’t want the legislature to negatively affect their lives. I couldn’t agree more. The proper role of government should be to protect rights only.
HB 380
Only two members of the House voted against this bill, Representative Julianne Young and I. I do not feel that we need to conform Idaho tax code with the IRS. This bill also accepts the definition of marriage as defined by the federal government. We do not need to conform to every standard of the federal government; we need to stand as a separate entity and as a sovereign state.
Common Core
Common Core was voted down by the House Education Committee. Thus, it can be thrown out in Idaho very soon. No offense to those who support Common Core. You are certainly entitled to your opinion and convictions. I respect those that support Common Core. Our district educators do a wonderful job. I feel we have teachers that care in our district and are interested in our students’ success. However, I feel Common Core has been tried and we do not have improved results. The data proves this fact for me and many others. I feel most constituents in District 32 do not approve of it. I have received overwhelming responses from District 32 constituents to scrap Common Core versus those who are in support of it. We do need to work on new standards and make sure our students’ standards surpass the federal standards. We have bright children; we need to enable them to reach their full potential.
This is not over. The senate can stop the removal of Common Core. Please email these senators to tell them how you feel! This is the email address: Sedu@Senate.Idaho.Gov
Heartbeat Bill
Representative Nichols and I are making good headway on the Heartbeat Bill. On Tuesday evening, the President shared a story of a premature baby girl of 21 weeks. She is now 2-years-old and was in the audience, at the State of the Union address. No one can tell me that she wasn’t considered a human being when she was born. Aborting a 21-week-old child is realistic and it happens more often than most want to think. A heartbeat is detected around 6-7 weeks of gestation.
I am absolutely against abortion. However, we think this legislation will save lives. Many states have already passed it. You may begin emailing State Affairs Committee Chairman Harris to support it. sharris@house.idaho.gov
Sex Offender Bill
My sex offender bill has been well received. Currently the law prohibits convicted sex offenders from living or being within 500 feet of a school. My bill would add licensed daycares to this prohibited act. Those living within 500 feet, when the law goes into effect, would be grandfathered in. Also, if an offender’s home is already established, then the offender would not have to move if a new daycare was established within the 500 feet. I sure hope daycares would do their due diligence before they opened a daycare. Offenders are still citizens and have rights, so making them move after their home has already established would be violating a basic right.
