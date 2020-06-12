We are living in interesting times. The year 2020 will be remembered for a long time and we are only in the month of June. Covid-19 is still on the minds of many as we move forward after the initial outbreak of this pandemic. This has been a new experience for all of us as we face uncertainty and many unknowns.
Governor Little’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak has had its fair share of fans and critics. The shutdown of “non-essential” businesses, the issued “stay at home order” and other declarations has caused unemployment and economic hardships across the state. In weekly phone conferences with the Idaho State Senate, the Governor has stated repeatedly that he believes people need to feel safe before the economy will get going again and he has made the argument to back up his belief.
Have we all agreed with him? No. There are some in the Idaho Senate that disagree with some of his decisions, including me. However, the Governor is driving this bus. He has more information available to him and he is truly doing what he thinks is best. Just recently, he moved Idaho into stage 4 of the state’s reopening plan. Stage 4 means large venues like night clubs will be able to open. People will now be able to visit senior living centers and jails. 100% of Idaho businesses will be able to open. Idaho is better off than many other states as some are way behind us in terms of even lifting the “stay at home orders”. However, we still have issues, as of June 11, there are 3,302 total cases of Covid-19 and 86 have died from the virus.
There have been some groups that have been more critical of the Governor, such as a political action committee (PAC) called “Freedom Man PAC”, they are pushing for the State Legislature to hold a special session. Their theory is that Idaho has been attacked by a foreign government and the Governor has declared martial law. Neither of these two things are true. We are not under attack and Congress has not formally declared war on anybody. We have had other pandemics in our history and none of them required a declaration of war. Governor Little issued a proclamation of a state of extreme emergency on March 25 but did not declare a state of martial law. His proclamations were not due to an attack by a foreign enemy and he did not call out the national guard or organize militias into active service of the state.
Furthermore, the Idaho Constitution does not give the legislature the authorization to call itself into special session. It does, however, give the Governor, and only the Governor, the authority to call a special session (Art. IV, sec 9). Art. III, sec 8 authorizes the Legislature to meet annually beginning on the second Monday in January of each year, unless a different day is set by law, “and at other times when convened by the Governor.”
The Legislature exercises the powers granted to it by the citizens. These powers are dictated by the Idaho Constitution (Art. III, sec 1). These powers are exercised when it is in regular session or a session called by the Governor (Art. III, sec 8). Again, there is no provision in the Constitution that gives the power to the Legislature to call itself into special session. Until and if there is a change in the Idaho Constitution, this is the way it will stay. The Legislature may not use its legislative power in ways that violate the Constitution.
During these last few weeks, I have received many calls, emails and letters from individuals, a certain PAC and interest group advocating I attend a special session on June 23rd. As your State Senator, I took an oath to the Constitution of the United States and to the Constitution of the State of Idaho. The special session that is being called for by this activist group is illegal and unconstitutional. Anyone participating in this session will violate the Constitution and undermine the authority of the Idaho Legislature and office of the Governor. There is a right way to do things and a wrong way. The right way is to fix the issues that have become apparent when the Legislature convenes next January during the regular session or if the Governor decides to call a special session within the boundaries set by the Idaho Constitution.
As your state Senator, I will not violate the oath I took to the Idaho Constitution and as a result I will not attend this illegal special session being called by this special interest group and its PAC. I enjoy hearing from you and would like to be able to help resolve the issues we are facing when the time comes to address them the right way.
It is an honor and privilege to represent you.
Mark Harris
Idaho State Senate