James Farmer, who grew up in Montpelier and recently returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared his piano talent and inspirational thoughts at a concert in the Paris Tabernacle on Saturday January 29.
When James began his missionary service in the Eugene Oregon Mission in January of 2020, he and his companion were able to ride their bikes and visit with people face to face. This changed when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Confined to their apartment, the missionaries were challenged to adopt a new approach to sharing the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“Okay, we will figure this out,” James said. “We learned a lot.”
They began using their smartphones, Facebook, and other social media and shared Bible stories with people as far away as Nigeria and the Philippines.
Interspersed with his testimony and missionary experiences, James entertained the audience with his piano talent. Before playing his own adaptation of the church’s children’s hymn “I’m Trying to Be Like Jesus,” James said, “Primary songs teach basic gospel principles.”
James wrote the music and lyrics to “Nephi’s Lament,” about Nephi from the Book of Mormon and “Echoing Footsteps,” about Joseph of Egypt and Joseph Smith, and accompanied himself as he sang those songs.
He also wrote a song for people who feel they can’t go on, called “A Reason to Stand.”
“The internet is one of those corners where people can share the light that is within them,” James said. He invited the audience to ask themselves, “What do I have to share?” “How can I share it?”
He encouraged them to post something they are grateful for or express gratitude to someone they admire, but most of all reach out to others.
During his mission James was able to share his piano talent with members and other missionaries via the internet.
He concluded his concert by singing and playing an original composition titled “Theophilus” and explained that it means “Lover of God.” “Jesus Christ can help us become better,” James said.
James began taking piano lessons at age six from Kim Hulme and is currently majoring in music with an emphasis on piano at Utah State University.