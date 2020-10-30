The Bear Lake Education Foundation was able to secure a $10,500 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation to be utilized by the high school. Bear Lake High School is securing brighter futures by incorporating an extracurricular program that allows our students to begin learning automated manufacturing systems while working towards a 900-hour industry-recognized certificate in order to be gainfully employed in our region's largest and most lucrative industries.
Starting in 2014, Bridgerland Technical College formed the Bridgerland AM Stem Academy. The primary goal of the program is to help prepare students while still in high school for local employment in manufacturing, the largest employment sector in the region. The Bridgerland AM STEM Academy creates an opportunity for high school students to work towards obtaining the industry-recognized certificate where they will learn locally employable manufacturing skills like industrial robot programming, automation, basic electrical principles, microcontrollers (C based programming), PLC programming, and much more.
On a visit to our high school, the Union Pacific Representative, Nathan Anderson, relayed to us that the Union Pacific Foundation gives roughly 10 million dollars in grant awards every year, nationwide. One of the Union Pacific Foundation’s Community Ties Giving Program focus areas is workforce development. One of the skills our students will now have is the opportunity to begin learning while still in high school which directly correlates to the demands of our local and regional industries. This grant will get us the materials we need to begin offering this class right after Thanksgiving, with Wayne Alleman as the teacher.
The Bear Lake Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to raise money for our schools in Bear Lake School District #33. It is wonderful to have organizations like Union Pacific Railroad contributing to the education system in communities across the nation and that the Bear Lake Education Foundation was able to partner with them in bringing some of that funding here. From those of us with the Bear Lake Education Foundation and in the Bear Lake School District, we would like to thank Union Pacific Railroad and the Union Pacific Foundation for this grant award.