Ursula E. Smith was born on August 29, 1931, in Worms am/Rhine, Germany. She was the second youngest of 12 children of Franz and Caroline Emrich.
During WWII, Ursulas would help gather food for her family. Ursula met her husband, Raymond W. Smith, while he was stationed in Germany. After a courtship, they were married in 1956. When Raymond was transported back to the states, Ursula and her son Randolph came back with him, moving to Montpelier, ID. Raymond and Ursula repeated their vows on Nov. 8, 1957. Ursula and Raymond were stationed in Alaska, Oklahoma, Texas, and numerous countries while Raymond was in the Army.
Upon Raymond retiring from the Army, they moved back to Montpelier, where Ursula took care of Lewis Smith until his death. Ursula worked at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for 17 years until her retirement, becoming a full-time housewife until Raymond passed away in 2008. Ursula passed away in her home on Sept. 16, 2020, after declining health.
She is survived by her son Randolph Smith of San Antonio. Ursula has three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two Great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Interment was at the Georgetown Cemetery Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.