If you are visiting the Idaho State Capitol, Welcome!
The Idaho State Capitol has, for decades, been a symbol of hope and resolve. Idahoans have a long history of peaceful assembly and participation in their government, and we recognize maintaining public order in the people’s house is essential in ensuring productive debate, peaceful demonstration, and all processes essential to American democracy.
Those visiting the Idaho Capitol are strongly urged to be familiar with and respectful of the rules of the Idaho Legislature. The legislature is the authority responsible for setting rules and decorum designed to enable both the safety of public order and spirit of political debate. You can find these rules at www.legislature.idaho.gov/senate/senate-joint-rules/ or www.legislature.idaho.gov/house/house-jointrules/. Violations of the rules of decorum will result in action, which could include being arrested and/or trespassed from the premises.
As COVID-19 remains a public health and safety concern, visitors to the Idaho Capitol are urged to wear protective face coverings and respect legislative rules designed for social distancing. Public health and safety rules may also result in reduced seating capacity in some areas including: The House and Senate 4
th floor public galleries, House and Senate chambers and all other legislative rooms. All rooms are open to the public, however, when capacity is reached, proceedings may be available via live stream in designated overflow areas. When seating is limited, check the Legislative Information Desk located in the Garden Level Rotunda.
The public is reminded that legislative schedules may change with little to no notice and for a variety of reasons. To avoid any inconvenience, updated schedules will be posted at legislature.idaho.gov/committees/.
Public hours of operation for the Idaho Capitol during the 2021 Legislative Session are typically 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Any changes in these hours will be posted at legislature.idaho.gov/capitol/capitol-hours.