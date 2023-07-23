Support Local Journalism

Last week I wrote about the USS Constitution and hopefully you looked it up and did a virtual tour. These magnificent ships were built in a time our country was learning how to be a country. Other countries where constantly trying to overtake the USA. As I read about the USS Constellation I found there where at least three ships named after the original one. When I looked up the word constellation it is a grouping of brilliant stars. As I read about each ship, they each where very unique for their time and each one had a definite assignment. Sort of relates to us. I believe we are all unique and while on this earth we each have a specific assignment. We are not here just to breathe!

The first ship was nicked name “the sloop of war.” It had only one floor with 22 guns. The ship carried a large male crew, several officers, a captain and some young lads called “powder monkeys.” These boys were 11-17 years old and brought gun powder to each of the 22 gun bays. The ship could be out to sea for many months so they carried a large supply of food. Without refrigeration, barrels were filled with salt to preserve the meats and the ship could carry 26,000 gallons of drinking water. Dried food such as sugar and flour where stored below the deck. One of its main function was to find ships carrying slaves and escort them to ports so the slaves could be set free. This first USS Constellation had its last appearance on July 4 , 1926 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.


