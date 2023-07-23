...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with record breaking
temperatures of 101 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush
Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal with
low temperatures forecast between 70 and 80 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Last week I wrote about the USS Constitution and hopefully you looked it up and did a virtual tour. These magnificent ships were built in a time our country was learning how to be a country. Other countries where constantly trying to overtake the USA. As I read about the USS Constellation I found there where at least three ships named after the original one. When I looked up the word constellation it is a grouping of brilliant stars. As I read about each ship, they each where very unique for their time and each one had a definite assignment. Sort of relates to us. I believe we are all unique and while on this earth we each have a specific assignment. We are not here just to breathe!
The first ship was nicked name “the sloop of war.” It had only one floor with 22 guns. The ship carried a large male crew, several officers, a captain and some young lads called “powder monkeys.” These boys were 11-17 years old and brought gun powder to each of the 22 gun bays. The ship could be out to sea for many months so they carried a large supply of food. Without refrigeration, barrels were filled with salt to preserve the meats and the ship could carry 26,000 gallons of drinking water. Dried food such as sugar and flour where stored below the deck. One of its main function was to find ships carrying slaves and escort them to ports so the slaves could be set free. This first USS Constellation had its last appearance on July 4 , 1926 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The ship was decommissioned in 1933 and reclassified as an unclassified ship. Rumor has that it was used as a secret radio center which relayed information for WW11. In 1955 it was moved to the Boston Harbor for restoration. Next came a sister ship built in 1961. The crew nicknamed the ship “Connie” and she was in service for forty years. Connie was used during the Vietnam War and was built as an aircraft carrier in the “Kitty Hawk” class of ships. Her motto was “ spirit of old and pride of the new.” The ship did 21 deployments and was retired in June 2003.
Why all this information about ships with the same name? There was a sense of pride and commitment to he original ship named the USS Constellation. The name meant something ,such as loyalty, years of perseverance and reliability. In the past when you gave a promise in your name it was like having a valid contract, or a blood covenant. Just like when God gave a promise like the rainbow, He meant it.
Don’t take it lightly. Be aware of the promises you make, stand for what you be believe, and do not be ashamed! I am proud to be an American and though our country is not perfect, the name “United States of America” has always stood for freedom and liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all and that has not changed. So remember your name is a reflection of who you are, what you believe and what makes you tick! How do you want to be remembered? As for me remember “its a beautiful day in the neighborhood” and god Bless America.
