If any of you have made it to Boston, Massachusetts, hopefully you have visited Boston Harbor and seen this fantastic frigate. With the passing of Fourth of July, writing about a historic ship named Constitution seemed a good idea. If you take the time to look it up online, you can see the majestic beauty of this ship.
Built back in 1797, it has lasted almost as long as our written Constitution. The design of this ship was unique for the time. The hull was made of 24-inch thick oak wood and was inserted at an angle so the hull could withstand major hits. It is said that Paul Revere was instrumental in making these thick wood planks for the hull. The ship itself is 304 feet long, close to the length of a football field. Imagine being built back in the 1700’s, and at that time the USA had six seaworthy frigates. Our naval power was strong and the British did not like that at all.
Before I go into the various battles of this ship I want to describe its overall size. The very top mast was 220 feet high (over 17 stories); it had 48 sails, 44 gun bays with 7 to 14 men at each bay, and it could go 13 knots. It made three major crossings of the Atlantic Ocean protecting American cargo ships. In 1812 the British decided to try and take back America by pursuing a major assault on our country. Some call it “the second fight for independence.” One major battle, the Battle of New Orleans, was toward the end of the war on January 8, 1815, when Capt. Andrew Jackson protected New Orleans and the Louisiana Territory against the British. It was a fierce battle and British forces suffered more than 2000 casualties, while US casualties numbered only 71. The war formally ended with the Treaty of Ghent, signed on February 20, 1815.
After the war, the USS Constitution was about to be scrapped but due to a poem written by Oliver Wendell Holmes called “Old Ironsides,” the ship’s popularity had grown. So Congress appropriated funds for reconstruction in 1835. In 1905, it was saved again by the public. Again in 1935, due to financial support from the public, it made a patriotic tour of 90 port cities, and over three years some 4.6 million people saw the ship. Boston became its home port. In 1954, Congress made the ship the responsibility of the US Navy for upkeep.
The USS Constitution reminds us of the early dominance of the USA over the seas and the fortitude of our desire to remain free from British control. “Old Ironsides” is the oldest ship still commissioned by the Navy and it still goes out of port every six months and returns to the port with the opposite side exposed. This way it is weathered equally on both sides. Sort of like us: we get weathered a lot as we go through life’s experiences.
You can still tour the ship when it is in port in Boston. Seems nice to have this much history still at our fingertips. It actually is refreshing to have this much preserved history in front of our eyes. To me it represents why I am proud to be an American, and when my relatives came here they chose to assimilate into the country and the history of this country became their history, just like it is mine. I am blessed to be an American. I hope you think the same!
Unfortunately some of the immigrants coming today want to change our country, if that’s the case maybe they should have stayed home! So with that, God Bless America and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
