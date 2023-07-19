c

USS Constitution fires a 17-gun salute near U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston during the ship’s Independence Day underway demonstration in Boston Harbor.

 US Navy

If any of you have made it to Boston, Massachusetts, hopefully you have visited Boston Harbor and seen this fantastic frigate. With the passing of Fourth of July, writing about a historic ship named Constitution seemed a good idea. If you take the time to look it up online, you can see the majestic beauty of this ship.

Built back in 1797, it has lasted almost as long as our written Constitution. The design of this ship was unique for the time. The hull was made of 24-inch thick oak wood and was inserted at an angle so the hull could withstand major hits. It is said that Paul Revere was instrumental in making these thick wood planks for the hull. The ship itself is 304 feet long, close to the length of a football field. Imagine being built back in the 1700’s, and at that time the USA had six seaworthy frigates. Our naval power was strong and the British did not like that at all.


