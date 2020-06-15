The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident during which damage was done to structures at the Bear Lake County Gun Range. This incident took place sometime between Saturday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 10.
Unknown individuals knocked down a portion of the wall of one of the structures at the range. There was also vehicle damage done by driving through wet areas of the range and creating large ruts in the range surface. Not only is this activity criminal but discouraging on other levels as well. There has been a lot of effort by many individuals trying to improve the gun range and the opportunities that it creates for residents of our county. As much as these improvements should be commended, the senseless destruction should be condemned. This activity not only limits opportunities for all but it reflects poorly on our community. As is so often seen, the actions of few have detrimental impact on the many.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact us at (208) 945-2121. You may choose to remain anonymous if you would like. This investigation will also be supported by the Crime Solvers program and a monetary reward may be given for information leading to the convictions of those responsible.