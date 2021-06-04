You might think that selling about 100 televisions then keeping them running would be enough or that being number nine out of ten kids (five girls and five boys – and the last one standing, incidentally) might keep a smile on your face. Perhaps the fact that you have five kids of your own with a hefty bunch of grandchildren and great grandchildren in addition; the first child with Jolene who passed in 1951 after contracting polio and the other four children with Yvonne who passed in 2020 so she helped raise all five of your children. Yes, those are all significant events and milestones in a life well-lived. Details that underpin those accomplishments give context and meaning to Vaughn Pugmire’s life that began in St. Charles in 1932 and where he had his first job on the milk route at the Brooklawn Creamery on the creek. When regulators nixed sales of raw milk, he went to work at the mine in Leefe, Wyoming, testing ore and, eventually, into the lab as an electrician and finally as the head of maintenance and electrical after Lowell Pendry retired.
Switching gears again when Leefe closed, Vaughn took his electrical training into the television market and teamed with a company in California to resell and repair equipment by traveling between Idaho, California, Wyoming and Colorado. “It was a good job,” Vaughn says, “But it was hard to get home when I had to travel so much.” That’s when the ecclesiastical callings and challenges really started! With a wry smile, Vaughn recalls high council for eight years, ward splits, three ward realignments, new buildings, three of his bishopric assignments and his own calling as a bishop --- all of that moving around was made while living in the same house in Montpelier.
Speaking of moving a lot, Vaughn and Yvonne did travel too. But that was generally with son Greg who would let them know he was off to Austria or France. Perhaps Saudi Arabia or Italy. Would one of them like to go with him? So they did. Vaughn has visited the Sound of Music sites, been shaken by an earthquake in Japan and stood awed by the atrocities of Auschwitz.
Last month, he eagerly walked from his quiet home overlooking the pristine turquoise of Bear Lake to a spacious but crowded garage and turned over his fully restored 1930 Model A Ford, showed off its classic trundle seat and luscious interior, then revved it up for a drive to Fish Haven. Restoring cars has been a passion for Vaughn, interspersed with all the other jobs and assignments and gifts of his life. His advice? “Buy one already restored! It’s cheaper.” Returning to his roots, Vaughn spends his summers in St. Charles and is happiest meeting with friends and family who have been there along the way or who are interested in hearing about it. Stop by and he’ll be glad to share his latest project – a 1970 Ford convertible that is under his watch and being painstakingly refurbished.