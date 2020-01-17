Vera Ranck Louder- beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend shed her earthly body on January 16th in Evanston, WY. She was born on October 10, 1941 in Hoytsville, UT to Clarence Eugene and Letha Winters Ranck.
Vera married her sweetheart Myrl B Louder on September 27, 1963 in the Salt Lake City temple. Together they lovingly raised 8 children.
Vera was a devoted wife and mother and greatly loved Myrl and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They brought her great joy (as well as, we will admit, a little angst) throughout her years.
Vera worked as a legal secretary at Intermountain Health Care and at the offices of Kirton McConkie in Salt Lake City. Prior to that she worked in the Summit County Extension office in Coalville, UT. She took great pride in her work and passed that work ethic on to her family.
She loved doing genealogy work and devoted a great deal of time at the Records Operation Center and Family History Center in St. George. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, coloring, and other crafty projects.
Vera is survived by her husband (Myrl), daughters, Jan Cline and Julie Louder, and sons Mike, Korey, Dane, Jordan, Rodney, Tadd, 29 grandkids, 7 great-grandkids, nieces and nephews, Tom(Patty) Pedersen, Anne(Bruce) Bird, Steve(Ji-Zhou) Pedersen, Shelley (Alan) Brown
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Kent) and sister (Jean) and granddaughters, Rebecca and Patricia Louder, and Anna Alecia Hall.
Funeral services will take place Friday, January 24th at Kamas Utah Stake Center in Marion, Utah at 1:00 pm. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral beginning at 11:30.
Vera loved ice cream. In lieu of flowers, eat some ice cream, buy some for your neighbors or a stranger. Call your mom. Share the love she had and we hold for her in our hearts.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, WY for their loving kindness. They feel like family to us now.
Condolences may be made at www.crandallfhevanston.com
