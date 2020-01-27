The Bear Lake boys come off the loses to both West Side and Malad to two wins. Wednesday they beat the Soda Springs Cardinals in Soda, and Friday the Aberdeen Tigers at home in Montpelier.
Wednesday night against the Cardinals, the Bears had to prove themselves after losses to two other district opponents. Freshman Brady Shaul made his varsity dabuet, scoring three points. The Bears would go on to win 46 to 39.
Friday night the boys returned to Montpelier to face off against the Aberdeen Tigers. They would defeat the tigers 49 to 14. Tiagan Criswell was the leading scorer for the Bears with 18 points.
Friday night the Bears also set a new school record for least amount of points allowed in a game, when Aberdeen was held to 14.