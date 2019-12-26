The Village Church in Garden City, Utah is thrilled to announce our new location beginning January 5th, 2020! Our new Worship Center will provide room to grow and a recognizable location at 65 West Logan Road right on the highway just a block from the three-way stop. The building was built in 2006 and served for a number of years as the Bear Country Trading Post. Most recently, over the past few years, it has been the location of the Blind Coyote operated by Vicki Mercer. But beginning in January on that first Sunday it will now be the home of the Village Church. And everyone in the area is invited to our Open House Sunday! The worship will begin at 10:30 AM but please come early and get to know our church family and check out our new facilities.
We are a Bible-teaching church, not connected with any denomination, but we are connected with each other and desire to grow in our relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.
We will look for you on January 5th sometime before 10:30. We usually finish our worship time around 11:45 but we love to hang around and get to know each other better before heading home. There is a newly paved parking lot in the Village and parking on the street out front. Join us!