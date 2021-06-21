The Montpelier Community Foundation would like to thank five volunteers who took on the task of donating 2 hours of their time for planting 16 downtown flower planters in Montpelier on Saturday, June 19. Kudos to Gundersen Ace Hardware for the plants that they provided to the foundation at a great discount.
The foundation requests that all downtown businesses who have a foundation planter in front of their stores to please keep the planters well watered. If not, please arrange for a neighboring business to help or inform a foundation board member so other arrangements can be made. If more flowers need to be added to a planter, businesses are being asked to proceed since the foundation had a limited budget.
In addition, the foundation invites all businesses and homeowners throughout the Bear Lake valley to wash down buildings and sidewalks, weed and clean our properties. It never hurts to pull any weed you see anywhere. In this way, businesses and residents can show pride in our valley community!