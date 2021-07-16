Southeastern Idaho Public Health is looking for volunteers to serve on their Citizen Review panel that will help evaluate and provide recommendations for the protection of children in foster care programs across Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties.
Volunteers selected for the panel will complete a training and attend monthly meetings in Pocatello in person or virtual.
For more information or to apply, visit siphidaho.org or email Effie Jones at ejones@siph.idaho.gov.