William Randall (Randy) Gregersen, 70, passed away on May 27, 2021 in his home after an extended illness. Randy was born July 18, 1950 in Montpelier, Idaho. His parents were Jack B. and Verla M. Derricott Gregersen. He spent his childhood in Montpelier, with a closely-knit family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents, forming an especially close bond with his grandfather, William Derricott. It was this rural community that inspired in Randy a love for the outdoors, hunting, camping, and riding horses and laid the foundation for a later appreciation for water skiing, 4-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He married his wife Sheryl (Jeanne) on August 24, 1971 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education with an emphasis on teaching history. But rather than a teaching career, Randy began a career in retail. In 1978, Randy and Jeanne moved with their two older boys from Boise to Twin Falls, where he worked at and later managed a sporting goods store named Koppel's Browzeville. He later purchased the store and owned and managed it from 1988 through 2004, after which he went on to work as camping department manager at Sportsman's Warehouse. He was then transferred from the Sportsman's store in Twin Falls to Goodyear, Arizona. Randy and Jeanne lived there for two years, and then transferred to Midvale, Utah for a year and then to Helena, Montana for five years. In 2013 they returned to Twin Falls, where Randy retired. Randy had a lifelong love of sports. He loved the New York Yankees and the Boston Celtics and shared his love of athletics with his sons. He served as president of the Twin Falls All-Star Baseball Association and was assistant coach for the Twin Falls Babe Ruth team when they won the state championship in 1996. Randy was a lifelong learner and voracious reader; he studied the history of the American West his entire life. He had a sweet tooth that no amount of Diet Coke could satisfy, and while he was always a dog lover, he could never bring himself to raise another puppy after his beloved chocolate Labrador, Buck died in 2006. But more than anything, Randy loved his family and would do anything for them. His wife and sons were the light of his life. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Twin Falls; his sons Ryan and his wife Heidi of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Jeremy and his wife Elizabeth of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Zachary and his wife Traci of Twin Falls; four grandsons and six granddaughters; his sister Tracy Smith and his brother Steffan Gregersen. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday June 2, 2021 from 6-8pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, and 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 3, 2021 at 11:00am at the Caswell LDS Chapel in Twin Falls with the graveside service following at the Montpelier Cemetery in Montpelier, Idaho on Thursday June 3, 2021 at 4:30pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
