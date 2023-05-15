p

Students pledging to the flag, 1899, Washington, D.C.

 Public Domain

If I went back in time, say to 1945, right at the ending of World War II, what would life in the USA be like? That was 78 years ago and many people are still alive who remember life then, including me. Course I was very young! Yet the adults back then, who had loved ones just returned from the war, probably are appalled at their home country today. I know I am. By that I mean the amount of disrespect for our country, disregard for the law, and the entitlement our culture has come to expect.

I was reading about the rations of food that US citizens endured during the war so our military could have food. Likewise, the amount of manufacturing that took place for the war was astounding. Women worked in the factories and took over the labor force. Once the war was over, economists were concerned that manufacturing could not switch from war products to household manufacturing products. They were wrong. The industrial boom was huge, unemployment went to its lowest, and house sales escalated.


