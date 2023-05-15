...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Monday by 1200 MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet (924 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (995 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY,
MAY 22...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this morning to Monday, May 22.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet (974 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Students pledging to the flag, 1899, Washington, D.C.
If I went back in time, say to 1945, right at the ending of World War II, what would life in the USA be like? That was 78 years ago and many people are still alive who remember life then, including me. Course I was very young! Yet the adults back then, who had loved ones just returned from the war, probably are appalled at their home country today. I know I am. By that I mean the amount of disrespect for our country, disregard for the law, and the entitlement our culture has come to expect.
I was reading about the rations of food that US citizens endured during the war so our military could have food. Likewise, the amount of manufacturing that took place for the war was astounding. Women worked in the factories and took over the labor force. Once the war was over, economists were concerned that manufacturing could not switch from war products to household manufacturing products. They were wrong. The industrial boom was huge, unemployment went to its lowest, and house sales escalated.
Living in a peaceful country was welcomed. The USA had become an international force to be reckoned with. How do we look today? No matter what news you listen to, things are beginning to be a bit shaky. Banks are having issues, pressure looms from other countries, we have inflation, and the average Joe is hurting a lot. Gas and food are moving up and up! In comparison, during World War II the American public was willing to sacrifice whatever it took to keep our world and country safe. Now it feels like it's every person for himself. Our country has lost its ability to stand for its values, which used to be virtue, honor, integrity and freedom. Back in 1945, you would not have seen an American flag burned.
So how do we “wake up” as a society? Pay attention to the politics in your area, get involved in local city councils, school boards, and county commissioners' meetings. Find out what is going on in your state legislatures. Become informed and when push comes to shove, stand up for what you believe. Be willing to sacrifice for those beliefs. In World War II we lost more than 300,000 Americans. Other countries lost more. How much are you willing to sacrifice? Let's start by flying our American flag more. Is it in your child’s classroom? Do they sing the national anthem at public events, or say the Pledge of Alliance at civic meetings, such as school board meetings? Start waking up!
God Bless America and “it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
