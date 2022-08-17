Long term storage of farm fresh eggs through water glassing is simpler than you think!
I often find myself saying: “How did they do this back in the day?” And more often than not, I find that the old ways work as well or even better than current ways. I’m not saying we should go back to living in caves; I’m simply saying that there are a lot of historical things that we’ve forgotten how to do.
How have we gotten so far removed from this natural world, that people are allergic to everything outside and can’t stand in a field of flowers without taking an allergy pill? Most people scarcely consider the origin of the food they eat each day. I suspect a lot of people in the store don’t have much notion where a ribeye actually comes from.
We live in a world where 3-month-old refrigerated eggs in the store are sold as “fresh” and people consider others “odd” for buying eggs from a local farmer or farmers’ market. That’s something that we should endeavor to change, especially now that we’re seeing major shortages and inflation on egg and chicken prices.
Preserve eggs to counter inflation
Do a quick search online and you’ll find examples from sites like Axios that say that “Egg prices could soar as much as 21% this year.” The Food Institute said in April: “The wholesale cost for a dozen eggs reached $2.50 on April 13, rising 92.3% from March’s figures and 160.3% from the prior year.”
Inflation was 9.1% in June according to the U.S. Labor Department and food prices are a key component of that. Many are feeling the squeeze of these price increases, and it’s gives backyard homesteaders and chicken enthusiasts an opportunity to spread their egg harvest out and lower grocery store spending.
Why water glass eggs?
If you’re new to raising chickens, hens lay daily during summer and early fall when days are the longest. Those long days typically produce the maximum number of eggs, while in winter hens lay sporadically. That’s the natural cycle of chickens, but it’s not very reliable if you’re looking for year-round food.
Each week during the peak season, a flock of six hens will lay 42 eggs. As the average American eats 279 eggs a year, a family of four will eat under 24 eggs a week. That’s less than the chickens are producing, so what to do with the extra eggs?
What is Water Glassing?
The practice of water glassing eggs has been around since at least the early 1800s. The Fannie Farmer Cookbook from 1896 printed step-by-step instructions. Where did this name come from though: “water glassing”? There are a couple of conflicting stories for the term. One is that the name originated from the most common container, which was glass. To this day homesteaders overwhelmingly choose inert clear glass containers containing the preserving solution mixed with water for this practice. So it would be easy to accept that the name was simply a shortening of the process to put the “eggs and water in a glass” or “water glass” them.
Another more likely origin is that it came from one of the chemicals used in the process. Today we call the compound “sodium silicate” or “silicate soda”… or water glass. It’s a form of glass (silicon dioxide) suspended in water that was historically used to preserve eggs. That’s the origin I’m putting my money on.
Most homesteaders today use a different chemical other than sodium silicate. They instead use an inexpensive and widely available product that also dates back to the 1800s: hydrated lime. Also known as pickling lime, slaked lime, or simply calcium hydroxide, this is NOT the same thing as garden lime. Garden lime is typically crushed limestone (calcium carbonate) and should not be used as a substitute for hydrated lime.
Why have people shifted to hydrated lime instead of sodium silicate? There’s no definitive answer, but availability is a possible reason. I don’t know the last time I saw some sodium silicate in the canning section of my local grocery store. Today you’ll likelier see it in industrial applications, like cement sealant...not something people would rush out to put on their food.
What are the steps for water glassing?
We create the solution by mixing the hydrated lime with purified water, then submerge the eggs fully in the liquid. We recommend using purified water as this lowers the chance of chemicals in well water or municipal water seeping into the eggs.
One VERY important step is that you must use clean eggs. When we say “clean eggs,” we do not mean washed eggs, but rather clean eggs. If you own chickens, you know the eggs can get dirty in the laying boxes with chicken manure, feathers, etc. You don’t want these eggs and you don’t want to wash them to get them clean. If you’re going to wash your eggs off, put them in the fridge and just eat them fresh. You want the bloom to remain on the eggs for water glassing as it seals the egg pores from oxygen.
While this may be obvious to some, I feel obliged to share for those who may just be learning about water glassing: You cannot use eggs from the store to water glass. Washing eggs removes the natural bloom from them, and those eggs are all washed and likely bleached. The lime can further penetrate the shell without the bloom and give the eggs a poor taste. Bacteria from the water can also penetrate the shell through the pores and cause the egg to go bad.
How long will the eggs last?
Virtually everybody who posts on water glassing talks about how the eggs will last six months. That’s a safe estimate even if the mix is a little off, the eggs aren’t perfectly clean, or if the eggs aren’t kept at the back of the pantry. However, many people will swear that water glassed eggs can keep up to two years!
We’re not advocating you leave them in your pantry that long—the point is that eggs can last an incredibly long time when preserved correctly. Mileage will vary as temperature, humidity, sunlight, lime mix, and a host of other things will play a part.
When it comes to eggs, the biggest enemy is lack of humidity. There’s an air sack in the egg and as an egg ages, it loses moisture and that air sack gets larger. This causes the egg to more spoil more quickly. One common method for testing whether eggs are old/good without cracking them is to submerge them in water. If they float, then air has infiltrated the egg and it’s likely bad or about to go bad. So a good practice is to store your eggs, water glassed or not, in a cool dark place that’s a little humid like a basement or root cellar.
