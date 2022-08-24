Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Matters of water use and fees dominated the Paris city council meeting on Aug. 16.

Jonathan Spuhler, owner of the building adjacent and south of El Camino Donuts, appeared at the meeting to seek clarity on water and sewer connections as he contemplates development plans for the building.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you