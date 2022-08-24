Matters of water use and fees dominated the Paris city council meeting on Aug. 16.
Jonathan Spuhler, owner of the building adjacent and south of El Camino Donuts, appeared at the meeting to seek clarity on water and sewer connections as he contemplates development plans for the building.
The council had earlier informed Spuhler that water and sewer connections would be $5000 each, and that multiple connection fees would be levied in the event that he had, for example, an apartment upstairs and a business downstairs.
At this meeting, Spuhler asked the origin and basis of the fees. The fees had been raised in a May meeting by unanimous vote of the council, from a prior amount of $4,500 total to the new total of $10,000.
To Spuhler’s question of, “Was there a study done or how did you arrive at that number?”, the mayor and council indicated that it was done in response to higher fees elsewhere.
Later in the meeting, when the question was raised: “Is there anything stopping the council from making it $20,000 or $100,000?”, Mayor Wilks responded, “No, we can set it wherever we like.” The city’s attorney was in attendance and did not object.
The attorney also noted that the May escalation of fees would not be enforceable until there had been a public hearing and a vote on an ordinance. As a result, property owners who had been charged the higher rates following the May vote, according to the council, would be refunded the overage.
The attorney, speaking to Spuhler, recommended that the latter pay now for his water and sewer connections so as to beat the likely rate increase.
Spuhler commented that the expenses and lack of clarity might be seen by some as a barrier to new businesses and to people hoping to rejuvenate old properties as he hopes to.
Much of the remainder of the meeting was spent with the attorney and council reviewing proposed language for a forthcoming water ordinance. The attorney indicated that the council could hash out the details in an executive session of a special meeting.
The next scheduled meeting is September 7 at 7:30 p.m.