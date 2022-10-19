The other night our power went out. For some of you who can sleep all night, the morning brought a raft of flashing red lights to be reset. In my case, I was up letting my dog out and wham, it was dark. I managed to stumble my way back to bed, and later the light of dawn was a delight. I got to thinking about the early settlers, and how they dealt with no electric power. They worked sunrise to sunset, and then used oil lamps and candles to make it through the night. We rely so much on the natural light and electricity. I have heard Thomas Edison did a thousand or more experiments before the light bulb actually worked. Thank you, Mr. Edison, for your perseverance.
One thing about light: even when we have darkness here, it is light somewhere else in the world. Which brings me to thinking beyond just the physical aspect of light and electricity. I think as settlers began to come to America in the 17th century, they looked for a “light” know as freedom. The right to own property, to practice religion, and to express oneself. Back then the light was bright in our country.
In 1869 Congress passed the 15th Amendment, which gave black males the right to vote. Also during that time, Horace Mann, a lawyer and politician, influenced the educational system we have today. He felt children should be mandated to go to a public school, supported by taxes. The reasoning was that, prior to this time, children were educated in the home, and further education could be costly. Mann’s system provided every child an education up to a certain grade level.
I did some research on Mr. Mann. His ideology was heavily influenced by the Prussian educational system. This taught basic math, science and English, but some thought there was too much subordination, military-style learning, and no room for critical thinking.
Fast-forward to today, and what are parents upset about? Issues with curriculum and parental involvement and government influence. Maybe it is time to pay more attention to what ideas our children are learning.
The country continued to make progress in giving light to folks. In 1920, women gained the right to vote under the 19th amendment. I remember my grandmother telling me she got to vote for the first time at the age of twenty-two.
Today there seems to be an effort to extinguish the light from our country. Look how far we have come! It appears that back in the 1960s the first dimming began with removing of the Bible from the schools. Earlier educators used the Bible as a tool to learn to read.
Another light dimming is our flag. The flag of the United States of America has stood strong, and it represents our freedom. The many folks that died, the wounded that fought to keep us free, stand with the flag. What have we allowed to happen to our flag? It is burned and even shredded; I wonder if it is still in every school room? Is the pledge of allegiance ever said? Parents, find out. Your tax dollars pay for education. Begin to brighten the light, be proud to be an American and say so, no matter our differences.
God Bless America and “it is a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
