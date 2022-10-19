a

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The other night our power went out. For some of you who can sleep all night, the morning brought a raft of flashing red lights to be reset. In my case, I was up letting my dog out and wham, it was dark. I managed to stumble my way back to bed, and later the light of dawn was a delight. I got to thinking about the early settlers, and how they dealt with no electric power. They worked sunrise to sunset, and then used oil lamps and candles to make it through the night. We rely so much on the natural light and electricity. I have heard Thomas Edison did a thousand or more experiments before the light bulb actually worked. Thank you, Mr. Edison, for your perseverance.

One thing about light: even when we have darkness here, it is light somewhere else in the world. Which brings me to thinking beyond just the physical aspect of light and electricity. I think as settlers began to come to America in the 17th century, they looked for a “light” know as freedom. The right to own property, to practice religion, and to express oneself. Back then the light was bright in our country.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.