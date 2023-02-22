w
w

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This week showed me what days will look like as many more bills work through the process. Bills that have been introduced now number over 150. And on one day alone we heard almost 10 of them on the floor. The long-established processes of the legislature do an excellent job of vetting and testing those ideas. I presented House Bill 3 to the Senate Health & Welfare committee on Tuesday, and saw that bill move one step closer to becoming law.

I’ve especially seen, as a member of the Health & Welfare committee, how important it is to hear feedback from stakeholders and constituents affected by a bill. In that committee we turned back a bill that intended to combine a variety of health professionals advisory boards. It needed more input from the people it directly affected, though.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.