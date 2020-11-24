Weston Jensen Parker was called home on November 19, 2020, at the age of 76. After several months of declining health, Weston passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Weston was born on April 10, 1944, to David and Ivy Jensen Parker in Lanark, Idaho, at the family home. He was the third child of six.
Weston attended school in Paris, Idaho, and graduated from Fielding High School in 1962. He continued his education at Boise State where he played basketball.
After one year of college, Weston was called to serve a mission in Florida. While on his mission, Puerto Rico opened and he was one of the first missionaries to serve in that area.
After his mission, Weston came back home and helped his parents on the family ranch. In 1967, he met the love of his life, Lynne Ann Smith. They were married for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on August 2, 1968. Weston and Lynne Ann eventually took over the family ranch and raised eight children.
Weston was a spiritual giant and never passed an opportunity to serve others. He was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions including bishop, and his favorites were nursery leader and ward mission leader. Being raised on a dairy farm and being a dairy farmer himself, he was not afraid of hard work. He was up before the sun every morning and in bed after the sun would go down.
Weston is survived by this sweet wife, Lynne Ann; three brothers, Vernon (Marsha), James (Marjean), and Melvin; three sons, Paul ( Saundra), Mark (Melony), and Scott (Tracy); three daughters, Debra (Rick), Rebecca (Travis), and Tiffany (Con); 24 grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Ivy; two sisters, Judy and Betty; a son, Brian; and a daughter, Michele.
Funeral services were be held November 23, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Liberty Ward Chapel with a viewing prior to services. A viewing was held November 22, 2020, in the Liberty Church.
The interment was at the Liberty Cemetery following services.