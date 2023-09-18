p

William Blake, “The Good and Evil Angels,” 1795.

I don’t believe anyone reading this needs an explanation of who the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is or why organizations like theirs exist. But for the uninitiated, the ADL is an example of a “shakedown” organization that wields money and power to advance its interests (think Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition but with vastly more international power). The job of the ADL is to find anti-semitism lurking behind every rock/pebble/grain of sand and call it out. If they were actually ideological and against hate as a concept, that might be one thing, but that’s not their concern. Their primary goal is to control speech and shake down wealthy corporations and individuals who they judge to have participated in anti-semitic speech or behavior. Luckily for them, they’re the sole judge as to who are the sinners and who are not.

I am not going to go over the dubious origins of the ADL here as I recently did an episode with Dr. E. Michael Jones which addresses that topic. What I will speak to is something I continually mention because Americans have been so brainwashed that I sometimes feel as if I’m engaging in deprogramming. (And I am not judging anyone, not like I didn’t have to be deprogrammed myself.) What people need to realize is that the only reason the ADL wields the kind of political power it does is because it is a small, well-organized, and well-funded group that purposefully sought out that power. The problem is that most Americans, even many who are would-be elites, have been programmed to believe power is immoral. And although I am about to use libertarians as an example, they aren’t the only ones who suffer from this programming, conservative “right-wingers” do as well.


