I don’t believe anyone reading this needs an explanation of who the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is or why organizations like theirs exist. But for the uninitiated, the ADL is an example of a “shakedown” organization that wields money and power to advance its interests (think Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition but with vastly more international power). The job of the ADL is to find anti-semitism lurking behind every rock/pebble/grain of sand and call it out. If they were actually ideological and against hate as a concept, that might be one thing, but that’s not their concern. Their primary goal is to control speech and shake down wealthy corporations and individuals who they judge to have participated in anti-semitic speech or behavior. Luckily for them, they’re the sole judge as to who are the sinners and who are not.
I am not going to go over the dubious origins of the ADL here as I recently did an episode with Dr. E. Michael Jones which addresses that topic. What I will speak to is something I continually mention because Americans have been so brainwashed that I sometimes feel as if I’m engaging in deprogramming. (And I am not judging anyone, not like I didn’t have to be deprogrammed myself.) What people need to realize is that the only reason the ADL wields the kind of political power it does is because it is a small, well-organized, and well-funded group that purposefully sought out that power. The problem is that most Americans, even many who are would-be elites, have been programmed to believe power is immoral. And although I am about to use libertarians as an example, they aren’t the only ones who suffer from this programming, conservative “right-wingers” do as well.
My friend Charlie (Charlemagne) has appeared on my podcast several times and is a fellow member of the Old Glory Club. A tweet he sent out recently addressed the issue of how so many people on the “right” and libertarians view government. He also cheekily provided the solution to their dilemma:
For all their failures the libertarians actually have the best understanding of what the modern State actually is, which is a group of gangsters with a monopoly on violence. What they fail to understand is that you want to be those gangsters.
Instinctively, many will read that and recoil, asking, “Why would I ever want to be a gangster?” But that isn’t the point, is it? The message he is sending is that if you continue to complain about the failures of government and the tyrannical, degenerate path it is taking us down but are not willing to understand how governments change, the tyranny and degeneracy will only continue to grow. Am I saying that if we just get the “right person” elected in Washington, DC, they can change everything? No. But politics starts at the local level. Getting enough people elected who share your values in your town allows you to rapidly change what you deem unacceptable. Then you can think about doing the same in county and state politics. Eventually the culture could change enough to influence DC, but in the absence of a “Great Man” messianic figure, that may take decades, if it’s at all possible (which I’m not convinced of). I honestly see politics becoming more local, especially with the competency and manufacturing crises we are facing.
If real change is to be made politically, small cadres would be wise to adopt the strategy of organizations such as the ADL. A well-organized and funded group seeking the levers of power that change culture and people’s ways of thinking should be the goal. Again, in my opinion, the best place to begin this is at the local level as local politics is a great laboratory to test your applications. But first, you will have to overcome any thoughts you have in your mind that power is immoral, evil, etc. Because something is being used for evil doesn’t mean it can’t also be used for good. At this point, your approach can be to just use power for defense. Either way, the state isn’t going anywhere, there is a demand for it. And wherever there’s a demand, people are open to alternatives. Give them that alternative. If you don’t, the status quo may be the death of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.