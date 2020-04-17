What is that Leo the Lion up to now? Well, this week, Leo the Lion is sitting in the window of the News-Examiner office.
But he may not be there next week! What kind of trouble will he be into then? He may be having a tea party, or his footprints may be all over the front window. Maybe he will be coloring a picture on the big easel, or he might just be sitting by the cash register. Who knows?
Come on down and take a peek. See if you can figure out what Leo is up to. Then write in to the News Examiner at mhigley@news-examiner.net and let us know where you found Leo so you can be entered into our weekly drawing.
While you’re at it, why don’t you tell us here at the News Examiner of any other things you’ve seen around the valley that are fun and interesting. Maybe you’ve seen other crazy things in someone’s window during this “Stay at Home” time. Maybe you’ve seen or heard of someone doing something warm-hearted or especially nice for someone or yourself. Or maybe your children have been involved in a special project or service for someone else. We want to hear about those things as well.
Join us in sharing a little conviviality during this time of chaos. Leo the Lion is certainly sharing his own brand of fun!