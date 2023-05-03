v

When I shifted away from the previous philosophy I preached, the most difficult pill for me to swallow was that the vast majority of people did not share my political and cultural goals. It made me realize that people do not want liberty, freedom, or whatever term is usually in bold on a bumper sticker with a red, white, and blue background. This was my biggest takeaway after witnessing the majority of people docilely accept state and local governments telling them they couldn’t go to work, leave their houses to take their children to the park, or, more crucially for me, attend church. Then there are the people who, willingly or under duress, allowed a needle to be stuck in their arm.

Then came the 2020 “Summer of Love.” I watched American cities set ablaze and at least 35 of my fellow Americans murdered in the streets by “my fellow Americans.” If that wasn’t enough, I witnessed many of the people who preached the same philosophy I did CONTINUE to march in the streets side by side with activists who refused to denounce the riots and murders even if they weren’t directly involved. While some of my colleagues were supporting what, for those of us who know history, looked to be a radical-leftist revolutionary movement, I was questioning everything I believed when it came to my political philosophy.


