It seems odd to be to write about an event that will take place before this article can be published. By the time you read this, the Nov. 8 election will have happened, and the results will hopefully be in.
For me, I can rest assured that I indeed did vote and had good knowledge of the candidates I placed a mark by. I hope you voted; if you didn’t, you have no room to complain about the outcome.
No matter the outcome of this election: the fight is not over by a long shot. It is just beginning. Idaho still needs saving. We must continue to get involved in local government such as city councils, county commissioners meetings, school boards and library boards. Learn who is in these positions, when they meet, and if they are doing their jobs. After all, you elected each one of them.
If local citizens get involved, government can improve. Why? From my perspective, citizens bring a common knowledge of what is happening in the community. They have a personal investment of the issues at hand, for example in our school system. Citizens have first-hand knowledge of the effects of policies made by the governing groups of Bear Lake. For us that would be city councils, county commissioners and school boards.
So there is always a lot to be done. Idaho is still at risk of losing its freedom. Our country needs a rude awakening. A return to common-sense thinking, love of God and Country. What do you plan to do? Sit on your laurels, or get up and get involved? Your voice does count and so did your vote.
This last vote I am sure reflected that there are a large number of conservatives in this state and, no matter your party affiliation, together we can make a difference. We must get involved at the local level. If you have children, go to a school board meeting. What policies are being made that can affect your children and/or grandchildren? I do plan to get involved at the local level by attending a Bear Lake County Commissioners meeting and a city council meeting. I want to see what issues they are dealing with, and how do they handle them.
The truth is: it isn’t too late to save our state. Stand up for Idaho, get involved and God Bless America. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.