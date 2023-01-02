Support Local Journalism

Among all the cool places around Bear Lake, the coolest by far is Peter Sinks. High in the Bear River Range in Cache County, Peter Sinks is frequently the coldest place in the United States in wintertime, even colder than anywhere in Alaska. Peter Sinks holds the second-place record—less than half a degree shy of the all-time record at Rogers Pass, Montana—for coldest recorded temperature in the contiguous United States at -69.3°F set on February 1, 1985.

Separate readings were taken by automated instrumentation and two Utah State University students using alcohol thermometers (mercury freezes at about -38°F). Summer at Peter Sinks can be chilly, too; a low of 3°F was noted in June 2001. Peter Sinks also has had extraordinary ranges of temperature—swings of nearly 80°F in a few hours, and more than a 28°F change in nine minutes.


