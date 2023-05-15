...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Monday by 1200 MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet (924 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (995 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY,
MAY 22...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this morning to Monday, May 22.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet (974 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Caravaggio, "David with the Head of Goliath" (c. 1601).
Partisan: a strong supporter of a party, cause, or person.
We live in an age where being a "strong supporter" of a political party or person appears foolish to those who are paying attention. Parties are either actively working against the interests of their supporters or have no power. You may find a person to be inspiring but that doesn’t mean they possess the power to implement the change you envision, much less achieve any trade-offs that would at least appease you in the short term. Will a person ever come along that you feel confident enough to support in pushing forward your long-term objectives? Possibly. Until then, the idea of the "cause," not a party or person, may be the best motivating factor for keeping your dreams alive.
When you take into consideration the idea of being a partisan for a cause, the fact that there is no one person that you strongly support should not preclude you from forming alliances. You all know my opinion by now: make every attempt to get out of cities and even suburbs and become more independent when it comes to income and food. The regime in charge is our greatest enemy, not because of the existence of the State, but because the people who control the State consider those of us who share the values we do to be the enemy.
In times such as these, if you are not independently wealthy—honestly, even if you are—finding like-minded people to align with is a must. But as I’ve mentioned here before, those alliances must be chosen wisely. Today I witnessed a so-called Libertarian on Twitter championing regime change not only in Iran today, but also the CIA coup in 1953. I still see people who say they oppose the State defending and walking in lockstep with the cultural "values" this regime promotes. I came to the conclusion long ago that if one’s opinion aligns with that of the CIA or the regime in charge, you must examine the foundation of that belief. We must assume that those who sound sympathetic to this regime, no matter what they may say, are.
Inherent in becoming a partisan for a cause is looking upon those who are not on your side with suspicion. And in many cases, as the enemy. This goes against everything we’ve been taught. Most of us were raised to be tolerant of those with whom we disagree. That has only revealed that those with whom we have been tolerant have no intention of returning the favor. To the contrary, they took power while we sat back and celebrated what good, tolerant people we were. The era of tolerance is over. How that is reflected in your life and your decisions is what you have to figure out.
