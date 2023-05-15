p

Caravaggio, "David with the Head of Goliath" (c. 1601).

Partisan: a strong supporter of a party, cause, or person.

We live in an age where being a "strong supporter" of a political party or person appears foolish to those who are paying attention. Parties are either actively working against the interests of their supporters or have no power. You may find a person to be inspiring but that doesn’t mean they possess the power to implement the change you envision, much less achieve any trade-offs that would at least appease you in the short term. Will a person ever come along that you feel confident enough to support in pushing forward your long-term objectives? Possibly. Until then, the idea of the "cause," not a party or person, may be the best motivating factor for keeping your dreams alive.


