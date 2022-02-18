When evaluating candidates for public office, I always rank them based on their answers to the following three questions: 1.) Who are they? 2.) Why are they running? and 3.) What do they “bring to the table”? As I campaign for the Idaho House of Representatives, Seat 35 A, please allow me to provide this information.
I’m Jon Goode, a proud Idaho native who’s had the privilege of living in Soda Springs for 36 years. I was born and raised in Rupert, graduated from Idaho State University in 1982, spent four years in the public accounting profession in Boise, and moved to Soda Springs in early 1986 for employment at the Conda phosphate mine and fertilizer plant. My wife, Shari, and I have been married 40 years, with two sons, two daughters-in-law, and two terrific grandkids. I’ve had the opportunity to travel to nearly all 50 states and a variety of foreign countries, and I can honestly say that I’ve never been to a place I’d rather call home than Idaho!
First and foremost, I’ve always been a strong believer in community involvement. As citizens of this great state and country, we have an obligation to do whatever we can to improve where we live. My past contributions include serving on the Soda Springs Education Foundation, Soda Springs School Board, Caribou Memorial Hospital Board, Soda Springs Planning and Zoning Commission, and Soda Springs City Council. All these experiences gave me the chance to participate in fixing processes that were broken or improving those that weren’t.
So, what do I “bring to the table”? One word pretty much sums it up – EXPERIENCE. I graduated from college with a double-major in accounting and finance and have been a licensed CPA for 39 years. Currently, there is only one CPA in the legislature, I think adding a second is a good idea. During my first 22 years at the Conda facility, I was plant /mine controller, supervising all financial matters, and at various times, had added responsibilities in human resources, risk management, contract negotiations, and property acquisitions. In 2008, I took on the additional duty of financial manager for another six manufacturing sites spread across the US. In 2013, I transitioned into my current role as Special Projects Manager, where I focus on mine permitting, government relations, and property matters. My solid business background served me well in my previous public service responsibilities, especially the School and Hospital Boards, and the past eight years as a Soda Springs City Councilman. Idaho faces various opportunities and challenges in the next few years as we continue to achieve strong economic performance coupled with significant population growth. If you feel a common-sense conservative with my experience and skill set will be an asset to the Legislature in tackling these upcoming issues, I’d appreciate your vote in the May 17th primary election.