When some people receive the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine they notice it causes body aches, swelling, pain, headache, and fever, whereas the first dose didn’t elicit such a reaction. CNN Health recently posted an article that gives a great analogy as to why the second dose has such a kick to it. I’d like to paraphrase that analogy.
Imagine you look out your window and see someone “skulking” around your neighborhood. He looks creepy and you feel nervous about him, but you aren’t nervous enough to worry much.
A couple of weeks later, you hear a noise and you go outside and look around seeing the same man lurking around your neighborhood. You react somewhat differently this time because you have seen this man before. Your heart pounds, you start to perspire, and your mind races. You may even call 911 and report there is someone creeping around your neighborhood, and the police get ready to come pick him up.
That second time the man crept around your neighborhood you had a much larger response. Your heart pounded, you perspired, and your mind raced because you were familiar with his face and it scared you.
The first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine is similar to when you first saw the man lurking around your neighborhood. Your body’s immune system notices the vaccine, just like you noticed the man the first time, and it starts to take precautions. It slowly prepares for when it’s needed in the future.
When you receive the second vaccine, your body is more ready to stand up, take notice, and act, just like when you saw the man the second time. You stood up and took action by calling the police. Your immune system has been preparing during the time between vaccines to react to the second dose and do something about it....and it does.
According to the CNN post, vaccines are meant to be like “wanted posters, educating the immune system to be on the lookout.” However, it is only vaccines requiring two shots that elicit this type of response. The following explains how this works.
With the first dose, you generate an immune response in your body, and your body works to get ready for whatever may happen to it in the future, which is the second shot. The body produces antibodies, but also starts to build immune B cells. This is called “maturing,” and this maturing requires some time to happen, which is why you have to wait a period of time between vaccinations.
The second time you get the vaccination, those immune B cells are armed and ready to produce a huge immune response to the shot. So, that immune response, or in other words your immune system attacking what is in the vaccination, is what causes the symptoms you may have such as body aches and pains. Your immune system, as it has been built up, will similarly attack the Coronavirus germs if you come in contact with them.
The CNN post noted that some vaccines build up plenty of response with a single dose. However, the double-dose vaccines build a longer-lasting “defense force.” This is definitely worth noting and worth going through the discomfort you may experience with that second shot.
This is a simple but powerful analogy, and I hope it helps you understand what you’ve heard people may have experienced and what you may experience yourself. It has definitely prepared me for what I may experience when I receive my own vaccinations.
It benefits us all and puts our mind’s to rest to be educated and understand how things work.
For a little additional information, it takes about two weeks to develop optimal immune protection after the second shot. The vaccine is about 95 percent effective, meaning that you are very well protected from having the Coronavirus. But you still have to use care when you are around others; keep wearing a mask, and avoid crowds. The CDC feels full immunity for everyone won’t happen until mid to late-summer.
You all want to visit family and others you haven’t seen for a long time, but you need to consider the rate of infection in the community. If you gather in public or attend large events, you can still carry the virus home to loved ones. In other words, even though you may have had the vaccine, you can still be a carrier of the Coronavirus.
So, be careful and mindful of others. They are your friends and neighbors and may not have been able to receive the vaccine yet. Common sense is the key.