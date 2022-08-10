(The following is excerpted from the original handbook of the Boy Scouts of America, 1910.)
REASONS FOR THE BOY SCOUT SCHEME
It becomes part of the duty of anyone who joins the Boy Scout movement as an official to get others also to interest themselves in it in a practical manner, because our object is to sow healthy seed not merely in a few thousand boys, but in a few million if possible.
For this purpose it is well that he should himself realize and be able to explain the aims and outside effects of our scheme.
NATIONAL DETERIORATION
In the first place we have to recognize that our nation is in need of help, from within, if it is to maintain its position as a leading factor for peace and prosperity among the other nations of the earth.
History shows us, that with scarcely an exception, every great nation, after climbing laboriously to the zenith of its power, has then apparently become exhausted by the effort, and has settled clown in a state of repose, relapsing into idleness and into indifference to the fact that other nations were pushing up to destroy it, whether by force of arms or by the more peaceful but equally fatal method of commercial strangulation. In every case the want of some of that energetic patriotism which made the country has caused its ruin; in every case the verdict of history has been, “Death through bad citizenship.”
Signs have not been wanting of recent years that all is not right with our citizenship in Britain. Ominous warnings have been heard from many authorities and many sources, in almost every branch of our national life. These have been recently summed up by one of our public men in the following words:
“The same causes which brought about the fall of the great Roman Empire are working to-day in Great Britain.”
THE UNEMPLOYED
One sign of the disease (which was also one of the signs of decay in Rome before her fall) is the horde of unemployed leading miserable, wasted lives in all parts of the country-the great army of drones in our hive.
It is no longer a mere temporary excrescence, but is a growing tumor pregnant with evil for the nation.
These people, having never been taught to look after themselves, or to think of the future or their country’s good, allow themselves to become slaves by the persuasive power of a few professional agitators whose living- depends on agitating (whether it is needed or not); and blinded by the talk of these men they spurn the hand which provides the money, till they force employers to spend fortunes either in devising machinery that will take their place and will not then go on strike, or in getting in foreign labor, or in removing their business to other countries, leaving the agitators fat, but the mass of their deluded followers unemployed and starving and unable to provide for the crowds of children which they still continue improvidently to bring into the world.
PLENTY OF OPENINGS, BUT FEW FITTED FOR THEM
Yet there is work for all and money for all in the country. Mr. John Burns has emphasized this latter point. If the men would be thrifty and give up beer and tobacco, which, after all, are luxuries and merely a matter of habit, there would be £189,000,000 available for the betterment of their families in the year.
But there is a demand for Britons, of the right sort, everywhere. Our mercantile marine ships are being largely manned by foreigners; a great amount of foreign labor has to be used throughout England (there are said to be 100,000 German waiters alone); our colonies are eagerly in want of men; and yet England cannot supply them—at least, not of the sort that will be any good.
It is only when one travels out of Britain and sees what is going on in other countries and colonies, and compares notes with men of other nationalities, that one realizes the gravity of our national condition, as well as the possibilities that lie before us if we can rise to the occasion. One cannot see these things within the narrow limits of England.
I write this on board a British ship which is carrying some 1200 white emigrants to Argentina. Only three out of the 1200 are Englishmen-the rest are chiefly Italians and Spaniards.
I questioned several authorities on South America on the subject, and was told that several shiploads of Englishmen were brought out, but the experiment was not a success. They could not face the outdoor life of the prairie, where they had to turn their hand to different kinds of jobs, such as building their own huts, cooking their own food, working with cattle or at agriculture, and so on. No; they could not do without their publichouse, their music-halls, and their football-betting, and so they drifted back to the towns and to England. Russians, Germans, Italians, and Spaniards have now taken their place and are flowing into the country at the rate of some five thousand a week. They apply themselves energetically to their work, live in harmony with the other inhabitants, and are making for themselves happy and prosperous lives in this sunny land of promise. Australia wants emigrants; there is room in South Africa, but not for loafers.
Canada, with its enormous possibilities, is anxious for men, but its verdict, after trial of the British that have gone out there, is, “we are glad of the few good, thrifty, enterprising workers that have come, but we have no use for the majority that were sent, namely, fellows who:
1. Had no idea of self-discipline.
2. Were generally surly and ready to grumble at difficulties.
3. Could not be relied upon to stick to a job the moment that it appeared at all irksome or distasteful to them.”
And so foreigners are flocking in to reap the fruit in the colonies planted by us, while our own people loaf and suffer in slums at home.
FOOTBALL
One of the causes of the downfall of Rome was that the people, being fed by the State to the extent of three-quarters of the population, ceased to have any thought or any responsibility for themselves or their children, and consequently became a nation of unemployed wasters. They frequented the circuses, where paid performers appeared before them in the arena, much as we see the crowds now flocking to look on at paid players playing football.
Football in itself is a grand game for developing a lad physically and also morally, for he learns to play with good temper and unselfishness, to play in his place and “play the game,” and these are the best of training for any game of life. But it is a vicious game when it draws crowds of lads away from playing the game themselves to be merely onlookers at a few paid performers. I yield to no one in enjoyment of the sight of those splendid specimens of our race, trained to perfection, and playing faultlessly; but my heart sickens at the reverse of the medal -thousands of boys and young men, pale, narrow-chested, hunched-up, miserable specimens, smoking endless cigarettes, numbers of them betting, all of them learning to be hysterical as they groan or cheer in panic unison with their neighbors-the worst sound of all being the hysterical scream of laughter that greets any little trip or fall of a player. One wonders whether this can be the same nation which had gained for itself the reputation of being a stolid manhood, unmoved by panic or excitement, and reliable in the tightest of places.
Get the lads away from this-teach them to be manly, to play the game, whatever it may be, and not be merely onlookers and loafers.
IS OUR DISEASE INCURABLE?
In the eyes of some, these and many similar signs appear to indicate that we have arrived at the point of our existence where we may fold our hands and resign our life. But is not national life very like that of the individual?
How many a man in the case of sickness has given up all hope of recovery and has accordingly died, whereas another, by carrying out the spirit of our scouts’ maxim,” Never say die till you’re dead,” has risen to recovery and renewed health and strength.
It is equally possible for us as a nation, by energetically plucking up spirit, recognizing our faults, and taking the proper remedies in time, not only to avoid becoming worse, but to rise to far greater power and to a potentiality for good in the world such as history has never seen.
And it is perhaps a more healthy sign if this should be done by the effort of the nation itself from within, than by the mere legislation of a statesman or two in its behalf.