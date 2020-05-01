Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is encouraging mothers and families who have lost a job or who’ve had a drop in income because of the pandemic to apply for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.
During the pandemic, pregnant women, new mothers and those caring for young children, may now qualify for WIC services if they meet WIC income guidelines. WIC participants receive an EBT card that they can use to buy cereal, juice, milk, cheese, eggs, peanut butter, whole grain items including whole wheat pasta, dry or canned beans, yogurt, fruits and vegetables, baby food, infant cereal, and formula.
"This economic downturn has negatively impacted thousands of Idahoans. We want to ensure that pregnant women and families with babies and young children know about WIC and are able to participate,” said Kathy Puckett, SIPH WIC Program Manager."
In addition to providing benefits for healthy foods, WIC provides breastfeeding support, nutrition information and referrals to healthcare and other community resources.
WIC offices are currently closed for in-person appointments, but families who need WIC services can call their local WIC office. WIC staff will quickly screen for eligibility and if eligible, schedule a phone appointment to complete certification for WIC benefits. Benefits continue to be issued for those currently enrolled in WIC.
To apply for WIC in Bear Lake County call 208.847.3000. For more information and guidelines, visit siphidaho.org.