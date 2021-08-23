Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Boise, Idaho— The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise and Idaho F alls Districts are hosting wild horse and burro adoption events in August and September. There will be 4-H trained wild horse yearlings as well as untrained wild horses and burros available.

Western Idaho Fairgrounds, Boise, Aug. 27

3 – 6 p.m. Meet the Mustangs Draft Horse Barn

6 – 7:30 p.m. 4-H Trail Challenge

Aug. 28

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Meet the Mustangs

Aug. 29

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet the Mustangs

Draft Horse Barn

adoption application approvals

1 – 2 p.m.

Five 4-H trained wild horse yearlings available for adoption

The 4-H Clubs participating in this wild horse adoption include Boots & Bullseyes, Ada County; Desert Sage Riders, Payette County; Desperados, Ada County; Oasis Riders, Elmore County; Snake River Livestock, Owyhee County.

Bear Lake County Fairgrounds, Montpelier, Aug. 27

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption open

10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Gentling demonstrations by Mario Johnson

Aug. 28

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption open

19 wild horse yearlings from Challis and Wyoming Herd Management Areas and six burros available for adoption

Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds, Blackfoot, Sept. 3

11 a.m. Ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings to compete in trail challenge in the Infield east arena

Sept. 4

11:30 a.m. – noon

As many as ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings available for adoption

 The 4-H Clubs participating in this wild horse adoption include Clark County Wranglers, Clark County; Gold Buckles, Bingham County; Grant Saddle Sores, Jefferson County; Lassos’n’ Lace, Bingham County; Mustang Wranglers, Oneida County; Rockin’4-H, Jefferson County; Silver Spurs, Jefferson County; Trail Dusters, Bingham County; Wrangler Riders, Bingham County.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, which was passed unanimously by Congress and signed into law on Dec. 15, 1971. To mark this anniversary, the BLM is holding a series of events around the country highlighting the value of wild horses and burros as enduring symbols of our national heritage. Learn more at blm.gov/whb/50years.

For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.

-BLM– -H trained wild horse yearlings as well as untrained wild horses and burros available.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you