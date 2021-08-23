Boise, Idaho— The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise and Idaho F alls Districts are hosting wild horse and burro adoption events in August and September. There will be 4-H trained wild horse yearlings as well as untrained wild horses and burros available.
Western Idaho Fairgrounds, Boise, Aug. 27
3 – 6 p.m. Meet the Mustangs Draft Horse Barn
6 – 7:30 p.m. 4-H Trail Challenge
Aug. 28
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Meet the Mustangs
Aug. 29
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet the Mustangs
Draft Horse Barn
adoption application approvals
1 – 2 p.m.
Five 4-H trained wild horse yearlings available for adoption
The 4-H Clubs participating in this wild horse adoption include Boots & Bullseyes, Ada County; Desert Sage Riders, Payette County; Desperados, Ada County; Oasis Riders, Elmore County; Snake River Livestock, Owyhee County.
Bear Lake County Fairgrounds, Montpelier, Aug. 27
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption open
10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Gentling demonstrations by Mario Johnson
Aug. 28
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption open
19 wild horse yearlings from Challis and Wyoming Herd Management Areas and six burros available for adoption
Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds, Blackfoot, Sept. 3
11 a.m. Ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings to compete in trail challenge in the Infield east arena
Sept. 4
11:30 a.m. – noon
As many as ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings available for adoption
The 4-H Clubs participating in this wild horse adoption include Clark County Wranglers, Clark County; Gold Buckles, Bingham County; Grant Saddle Sores, Jefferson County; Lassos’n’ Lace, Bingham County; Mustang Wranglers, Oneida County; Rockin’4-H, Jefferson County; Silver Spurs, Jefferson County; Trail Dusters, Bingham County; Wrangler Riders, Bingham County.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, which was passed unanimously by Congress and signed into law on Dec. 15, 1971. To mark this anniversary, the BLM is holding a series of events around the country highlighting the value of wild horses and burros as enduring symbols of our national heritage. Learn more at blm.gov/whb/50years.
For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.
-BLM– -H trained wild horse yearlings as well as untrained wild horses and burros available.
