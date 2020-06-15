POCATELLO, IDAHO: The application deadline for the Wildlife Habitat Mitigation Fund has been extended through June 30, 2020. “This is a tremendous opportunity for landowners to apply for funding that will help conserve, enhance, and restore wildlife habitat on their property. There will be up to $570,000 available during this grant cycle for proposals that are selected by the Habitat Improvement Team,” explains Matt Lucia, Executive Director of Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.
In 2017, Itafos Conda Phosphate Operations (then owned by Agrium) contributed $1.2 million to establish the Mitigation Fund to offset expected impacts to wildlife and wildlife habitat that could result from Rasmussen Valley mining operations. Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust administers the Mitigation Fund and facilitates the proposal scoring and evaluation process with the Habitat Improvement Team. The Habitat Improvement Team is a committee of natural resource, land management, and Tribal trustees who utilize a public forum to consider and evaluate proposed habitat protection and enhancement projects. Trustees include the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Caribou Targhee National Forest, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
To apply, please visit the Southeast Idaho Wildlife Mitigation Fund website: seidahomitigationfund.com. For more information about proposal requirements, the scoring process, timelines, and funding distribution, please contact Jeff Cundick, BLM Minerals Branch Chief at 208-478-6354, or Matt Lucia, Executive Director of the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust at 208-240-6045.