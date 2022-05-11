Winners of Design-An-Ad 2022: (from left) Hailey Phelps, Sadie Swain, Abbie Parslow, MaRysah Sparks, Lily Jensen, and (not pictured) Kinsee Hansen.
Six students at Bear Lake High School won cash awards, though not massive ones, for their artistic efforts in this year’s Design-An-Ad contest.
Sadie Swain and Abbie Parslow tied for first place in the digital category, while MaRysah Sparks took third.
In the hand-drawn category, Kinsey Hanson won top honors and Lily Jensen took the second-place prize. Hailey Phelps finished third.
Our congratulations to all.
