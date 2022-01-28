For some, a weekend in Fish Haven or Garden City means a dip in the crystal-clear, freezing waters of our best tourist attraction: Bear Lake. Those with imagination to spare create costumes to try the Polar Plunge or engineer a cardboard boat to compete in the Regatta. Everyone is welcome and everyone – including the crowd – wins in one form or another.
Garden City’s Chamber of Commerce organizes Bear Lake Monster Winterfest and promotes the prize-filled weekend with food, fun and frivolity for all who dare. Saturday, January 22nd, started with local artisans displaying their wares in a white, heated tent. Food trucks were on site as well, offering food and hot chocolate to keep spirits high and bodies protected from the low temperatures. Mother Nature contributed a somewhat overcast but non-snow day.
Early excitement centered on a frilly teal headdress over there, a black and white striped suit right here and, dashing past the fire engine, three wanderers wearing colorful capes with M&M eyes on the front. Carefully crafted cardboard vessels lined up and At Your Leisure hosts Chad Booth and Ria Rossi Booth hammed it up for their cameraman. Ria managed to gather her courage but lose her wits by leaping into the churning water with others whose minds were frosted and foggy.
The crowd cuddled on the bleachers first but crept closer to the boat ramp’s end when the time approached for the cardboard boats to launch for the Regatta. The announcer dramatically counted down to the start as the captains clutched the side of their craft, mentally preparing to hit the freezing water before jumping aboard. And they’re off!
All but two of the duct-taped vessels immediately overturned, dumping their owners in the frigid water. Several of those hearty but misguided souls attempted to right their ship and chase the two leaders. But those endeavors quickly failed in the face of the dry and somewhat warm lead that quickly widened as the starting line survivors sailed around the mid-way, floating firefighter who represented the turning “buoy.”
Sabine Horne and Richard Loveland represented the celebration’s charitable recipient, The Family Place, and attached stars to their coats. Grinning and anxious to “get ‘er done,” they gingerly drew near the Polar Plunge walkway then chose the warming tent as their favorite location to wait their turn.
Yes, you’re asking who won. Not even the Garden City Chamber knows today! The results are soon-to-be-published on their website.
With anxiety and blankets with heated vests, the competitors enjoyed both the bracing splashes and the crowd’s cheers. To give credit where due, the top winner was the flotilla of ducks who drew near but kept a safe distance from the rollicking festivities. They were present before Winterfest and would be there long after. But those human competitors? They may not return, even with the warming tent at its highest heat and hot chocolate in hand!