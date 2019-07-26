Idaho Legal Aid Services is sponsoring a full-day workshop for faith leaders, advocates and community members to address how to better support victims of domestic and sexual violence in our community. The program, which will be facilitated by national speakers from the Safe Havens Interfaith Partnership Against Domestic Violence, will focus on strengthening partnerships between community providers and faith communities
Abuse can affect anyone regardless of age, race, class, ethnicity, sexual orientation, first language, or faith. One in 3 women and 1 in 5 men have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence or stalking at the hands of an intimate partner.
What does faith have to do with domestic violence or sexual assault? A study of older adults found that “respondents, especially minorities, often indicated that their ‘first stop’ would be a
member of the clergy if they were to discuss their [abuse] with anyone.” However, faith leaders do not always feel prepared to respond. To make matters worse, sometimes abusers use faith as a weapon against a victim. Faith leaders are uniquely placed to reach out to victims and help direct them to services and safety, as long as they have the right knowledge and skills to do so.
Safe Havens Interfaith Partnership Against Domestic Violence has been awarded funding by the Office on Violence Against Women to provide these trainings throughout the United States. For more information about Safe Havens’ work, please visit their website at
www. interfaithpartne rs.org/rural.
The training is free and lunch will be provided, courtesy of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Spiritual Care Services. Continuing education units (CEUs) for licensed clinical social workers and licensed clinical professional counselors are available.
For more information or to register contact Sunrise Ayers at sunriseayers@idaholegalaid.org. WHEN: August 21, 2019
WHERE: St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Rd. W. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 Oaks 2-3-4 Rooms, Lower Level
COST: Free