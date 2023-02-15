w

Wreaths are laid on veterans’ graves in Montpelier, Dec. 17.

 Charlie Wagner

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In December 2021, I participated in laying wreaths on Veterans graves at the cemetery in Logan, Utah. I had never heard of Wreaths Across America before becoming a member of the Bear River Chapter. I was deeply moved by the ceremony and the laying of the wreaths. I knew then that I wanted to be a part of this wonderful yearly project. In October of 2022, I signed up to be the coordinator for Bear Lake County, through the Bear River Chapter. I jumped in with both feet, as I only had two months before the big day, Dec. 17.

There was so much to learn. I started out by participating in some Zoom presentations to learn the basics. The first step was to get the word out. All the people I initially talked to, in the area, had never heard of WAA (Wreaths Across America). I started by going to the radio station, and talking about the program on the morning show. I wrote an article for the newspaper. Frank, my husband, and I spent two days at the grocery store handing out informational material and talking to everyone as they left the store. I spoke at the County Commissioner and City Council meetings. I went to the schools and presented to the principals, as well as, visiting with small business owners. Members of the Chapter were also given the opportunity to participate. Little by little wreaths started to be purchased. Being the first year, I would have deemed it a success if 45 had been bought. It turned out much better than that.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.