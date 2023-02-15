...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Wreaths are laid on veterans’ graves in Montpelier, Dec. 17.
In December 2021, I participated in laying wreaths on Veterans graves at the cemetery in Logan, Utah. I had never heard of Wreaths Across America before becoming a member of the Bear River Chapter. I was deeply moved by the ceremony and the laying of the wreaths. I knew then that I wanted to be a part of this wonderful yearly project. In October of 2022, I signed up to be the coordinator for Bear Lake County, through the Bear River Chapter. I jumped in with both feet, as I only had two months before the big day, Dec. 17.
There was so much to learn. I started out by participating in some Zoom presentations to learn the basics. The first step was to get the word out. All the people I initially talked to, in the area, had never heard of WAA (Wreaths Across America). I started by going to the radio station, and talking about the program on the morning show. I wrote an article for the newspaper. Frank, my husband, and I spent two days at the grocery store handing out informational material and talking to everyone as they left the store. I spoke at the County Commissioner and City Council meetings. I went to the schools and presented to the principals, as well as, visiting with small business owners. Members of the Chapter were also given the opportunity to participate. Little by little wreaths started to be purchased. Being the first year, I would have deemed it a success if 45 had been bought. It turned out much better than that.
There are fourteen cemeteries in Bear Lake County. I decided it would be best to concentrate on the Montpelier cemetery. When I went to the cemetery, I learned there wasn’t a map of any sort listing who was in the cemetery and if any were veterans. So, I decided to find veterans graves and mark them with a small orange flag. On Oct. 20, my husband, two missionaries and I walked through several sections of the cemetery and placed a flag next to each headstone that clearly showed a veteran was buried there. We placed about 75 flags that day. I was scheduled for a total hip replacement on Oct. 24. However, it was postponed for one week until Oct. 31. I wanted to make sure enough flags had been placed, so volunteers could easily find a place to lay a wreath. During that week I went out to the cemetery three days in a row with a notebook and pen in hand. I concentrated on the two sections where we had placed the most marker flags. There were ten rows in each section. A full row had 30 headstones. Not all rows were full. I walked along each row writing down a name from every headstone. If it was a headstone for a couple, I only wrote down the man’s name, birth and death date. Each day when I arrived home, I sat down at the computer. I made a spreadsheet and put down every person’s name, their birth and death dates. I then logged into Find a Grave and looked up all the names, to see if there was a newspaper article about them. If there was and the article said they were a veteran I marked it on the spreadsheet. After I finished researching, I was then able to place 25 to 30 more marker flags by veterans’ headstones in those two sections.
Another challenge was the weather. When we put in the marker flags at the end of October, the ground was starting to freeze. I knew if I waited any longer we wouldn’t be able to get them in. I was really glad I didn’t wait, as the ground was frozen solid by the next week. Being in Idaho, snow is always “just around the corner.” It held off pretty well in November, but come December it made a very heavy appearance. I went to the cemetery every few days and little by little the marker flags started to disappear. Three days before laying the wreaths on Dec. 17, the marker flags were completely covered and then some. My husband and I went to the cemetery with shovels and tried to clear off some of the snow. After an hour we gave up. There was just too much snow.
Several people who bought wreaths wanted to lay them on loved ones’ graves in a different cemetery in the county. When they ordered, I marked down how many they had bought and told them I would keep them separated from the rest. They needed to come to the ceremony that was held before going to the cemetery, in order to pick up their wreaths. That worked out well. I had contacted each cemetery board in the county to see if they would keep the road open. For the most part, they said they only plowed when someone needed to be buried. The Montpelier cemetery was plowed in a loop around the main road, but none of the connector roads were. I went to the City and they were kind enough to have all the roads plowed for that day. Two of the other cemeteries also did some plowing which was much appreciated.
December 17 was a cold, bright, sunny day. We held the ceremony at 10 a.m. in a church building. Some members of the VFW and several Service Missionaries were there to help. All branches of the service were honored, as well as Prisoners of War and MIA. There were about 50 people in attendance. Once the ceremony was over, it was time to head to the cemetery. We had placed the boxes of wreaths near the two sections where most of the flags were. Because the flags were totally covered we needed to be able to find where the correct headstones were. So, I printed off all the lists I had made showing where the headstones were, cut them up and handed them out. Everyone headed out and did a wonderful job of finding the headstones, digging out, and placing the wreaths. In all, 105 wreaths were laid in Bear Lake County. As our Chapter is located in Logan, there were also some who bought wreaths to be laid in the cemetery there. Another organization handled the 45 wreaths that went there, but were ordered through DAR Bear River Chapter. The entire event went very well. I’ve had several people thank me for bringing Wreaths Across America to Bear Lake County. The 98 hours I spent making it happen have been well worth the effort.
They had a 2-for-1 sale Dec. 17 through Jan. 17. I once again talked to people and to date, we already have 120 wreaths for this coming December. It is exciting to see such a positive response. I’m so glad I have taken on this project and look forward to continuing on for years to come.
