Are you familiar with Wreaths Across America? That is a question I have asked quite a few people over the past several weeks. All the answers have been the same: “No, I’m not.”
I am excited to tell you all about the program. Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. That year, Morrill and his company, Worcester Wreath, donated 5,000 wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery.
In 2005, a photo of the wreaths in snow became an internet sensation, and by 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed as a nonprofit organization. The organization has grown larger every year. In 2018, the mission even went overseas with the first placement of 9,387 veterans’ wreaths at Normandy-American Cemetery in France. In 2021, 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths were placed at 3,137 locations nationwide by more than two million volunteers. More than a third of the volunteers were children.
Last year I had the opportunity to participate in this event at the Logan cemetery. It was inspiring and moving. A brief ceremony was held. A member from each of the branches of the service was present. After it was done, each of us took a wreath, or several if we could, and searched for a veteran’s grave. When we found one, we laid the wreath and then would say the veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive. There were many wreaths laid that day.
December 17, 2022 is National Wreaths Across America Day. After participating last year, I decided that I wanted to be a coordinator for the Bear Lake Valley area. So, I’ve jumped in with both feet. There is a lot to learn and a lot to do. I NEED YOUR HELP!!!
To begin with, in order to participate we need wreaths. This is done by purchasing a wreath for $15. You can do this in several ways. 1) Go to the website www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/UT0037P. 2) Scan the QR code with your smart phone camera or QR Reader app. You will find these on posters which will be displayed shortly around town in different places. 3) There are forms available that you can fill out and mail in with a check.
On the 17th, the wreaths will be at the Montpelier Cemetery. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and then help will be needed to place the wreaths on veterans’ graves. If you have a veteran loved one in a different cemetery in the county, it may be placed on their grave. There is more information to come, so please be watching and listening. There will be a Facebook page in the near future. Please pass on the information. Our veterans deserve to be honored. We are the home of the free, because of the brave!
Please call or text if you need more information or help with purchasing a wreath and/or you want to volunteer. Everyone is welcome to come to the cemetery the day of, to help. Hope to see you there.
