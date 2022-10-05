Lane Austin

A child carries a wreath during Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015.

 AP/Alex Brandon

Are you familiar with Wreaths Across America? That is a question I have asked quite a few people over the past several weeks. All the answers have been the same: “No, I’m not.”

I am excited to tell you all about the program. Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. That year, Morrill and his company, Worcester Wreath, donated 5,000 wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery.

