The Bear Lake wrestlers had several matches in December and are gaining experience from each one. Just before Christmas break, the Bears traveled to the Marsh Valley Invitational on Dec. 13 and 14 where several wrestlers had a lot of success. And, as the break began, the Wrestlers traveled to Rich County and beat the Rebels 45-30.
The Bears host the annual Bear Lake Classic on Saturday, January 4. With only one other home meet, this will be a great time to come cheer on the Bear Lake wrestlers.
At the Marsh Valley Invitational, varsity results included Kyle Skinner (120 pounds) with 2 wins and 3 losses, Ryan Hunt (170 pounds) with 2 wins and 4 losses, Mason Critchlow (182 pounds) with 3 wins and 1 loss, Joe Williams (220 pounds) with 1 win and 2 losses, Traeden McPhearson (126 pounds) with 4 wins and 1 loss, Dalton Moss (152 pounds) with 4 wins and 1 loss.
Junior Varsity results included Justin Ray (113 pounds) with 3 wins and 3 losses, Jimmy Williams (126 pounds) with 5 wins and 1 loss, Sylus Critchlow (126 pounds) with 2 wins and 4 losses, Ben York (138 pounds) with 2 wins and 3 losses, and Christopher Baker (152 pounds) with 2 wins and 3 losses.
On Dec. 19, Bear Lake traveled to Rich County, UT and came out ahead of the Rebels 45-30 in a dual match up. Ben York (145 pounds), Dalton Moss (160), Mason Critchlow (182) and Joe Williams (220) all pinned their opponents for the Bears. Traeden McPhearson (132 pounds) won by an 8-1 decision.