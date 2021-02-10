Wrestling Senior Night

January 28, 2021, was Senior night for the BLHS Wrestling team. We had a quad night with Soda Springs, West Side, and Malad. Family and friends were able to come out and celebrate our seniors and watch everyone wrestle.
It was a special night celebrating Kiwi Nielson, Wyatt Lloyd and Honoring Jamieson and Stacey McPherson and their son, Traeden McPherson, and his legacy on the BLHS wrestling team. We sure love them and miss Traeden. Wyatt brought home a win on his senior night.
The weekend before January 22 and 23, the team traveled to Aberdeen for the Tiger Brawl. It was a good weekend of wrestling. Wrestling Varsity was Wyatt Lloyd @138 who placed 3rd. Also wrestling varsity were Mitzie Hunt, Justin Ray, Tyler Saunders, and Jimmy Williams.
Wrestling JV and placing 2nd were Mosoc Early, Walker Pelto, and Alex Kipp. Placing 3rd were Titan Early and Mathew Goostrey. Taking 4th was Matix Jacobson. Nick Kovac also wrestled JV.
It’s been fun watching this young team of wrestlers learn and get better every week. Thank you Coach Wilding, Coach Jensen, and Tarl Vickers. Their hard work, friendship, and love for these wrestlers is shown daily. We sure appreciate them.