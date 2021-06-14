The Wyoming leg of the Bear Lake Trifecta took place on Friday, June 11, 2021 with the race beginning at the Hideout Motel and going up Smithfork and back. It was a beautiful cool morning, the perfect weather for a morning run. There were 34 Runners this year for the Bear Lake Marathon Trifecta (they run 3 marathons in 3 days (Utah, Idaho, Wyoming). 106 Runners were in the Bear Lake Half Marathon Trifecta (they run 3 half marathons in 3 days (Utah, Idaho, Wyoming). There were 20 who ran the Wyoming Marathon in Cokeville and 22 for the Wyoming Half marathon, 182 total! There were 36 states represented - the furthest being Maine and Florida, but also from Washington and California - coast to coast! 26 of the runners were from Wyoming - and the Winner of the Wyoming Full Marathon was a Wyoming Resident: David Gordon from Jackson. It was his first marathon ever, and he finished it in: 3:40:04. There were many local volunteers who helped out at the different stations. This is always a fun event and we are happy to host the Wyoming leg each year.
