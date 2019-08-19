The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) food banks for Montpelier and Soda Springs are in need of personal care items for needy families and their children.
The Hope Lutheran Church is sponsoring a yard sale to raise funds for the food banks in Montpelier and Soda Springs. All funds raised will go to the food banks. The Ya.rd Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, August 23 and 24 — Oam to 4pm at Hope Lutheran Church at 25 East Hooper Avenue, Soda Springs.
No early buyers please.
Items featured are books, clothes, crafts, chrtdren and househotd and mrsc. items. In this economy, the demand on the local food banks is even greater, and the volunteers at Hope Lutheran Church would like to continue over ten years of community support to this important cause. Any items donated to the food bank or for sale would be greaHy accepted.
This year also we will be offering hot dogs and chili with water for all who come and spend time with us.
For more information on donations and items for sale call Beth Moore
At 208-270-0751or Robert Dierks at 20&-821-0125 and leave a message·or a text.