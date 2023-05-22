bm

With the advent of social media, the concept of the "current thing" has become evident to more people as they realize that what was formerly called "the 24-hour news cycle" has been condensed to 5 minutes. However, there are certain "current things" that the regime in charge wants us to focus on for months or, in some cases, years (Ukraine, COVID). It’s a given that the mockingbird media will go into full blitz mode when it comes to the regime’s "current thing," but what the phenomenon of social media has revealed is that a set portion of the population will quickly become sycophants for the regime as well. And those who advocate for the powers-that-be have a trump card at the ready for any argument you make that counters the narrative they’ve bought into.

Last week I wrote about the concept of being a partisan; that’s not who these sycophants are. The partisan is steadfast and doesn’t latch onto the "current thing." For the partisan, the whole spirit of the Age needs to be changed. Even if he or she talks about a certain subject often (i.e., trans kids), they understand that the only way to fully solve that issue is by upending the spirit of the Age. They do everything to protect their own children and the children of their allies, but they recognize that being able to help children 2,000 miles away without a table flip is not their immediate concern.


