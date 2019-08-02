A record number of young readers completed the Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories”, at the Bear Lake County Library this summer. One hundred two children turned in their reading logs to show they had read for at least fifteen minutes a day for a total of ten hours during the month of June. Each Wednesday morning, children came to the library to learn interesting facts about our solar system. When asked who would like to go to Mars, quite a few raised their hand. On July 12th, Cecil the Magician entertained the young readers at the Allinger Theater, and on July 17th, the library provided an astronaut training party. The children pretended to walk on the moon, learned what astronauts eat on the International Space Station, donned gloves and goggles and performed shuttle repair in a tub of water, and worked as a team to refill the “Tang tank”. They wore a robotic sleeve to load cargo in a large cardboard space shuttle, made galaxy zipper-pulls, and decorated duct-taped rockets. With the help of Mick and Teresa Merritt, they launched their rockets sky high. Congratulations to the children listed below who finished the Summer Reading Program.
Anabelle, Nelson, and Preston Packer, Emi Sharp,Parker and Eilonny Crane, Rebeka and Jimmy Crane, Colter and Clara Knutti, Emma Farmer, Ivy and Adam Bishop, Soren, Aracilla, and Sophia Ream, Marlee Cottle, Ben, Amy, and Bethany Parkinson, Sharli and Londyn Lufkin, Mazi Nelson, Lena and Loriana Lancaster, Haven and Navy Hobbs, Alene, Hayley, and Rylan Woolstenhulme, Jon and David Horikama, Kaleb and Jerin Steinfeldt, Cody Wells, Kraiden Turner, JD and Jolene Keetch, Marek and Abbott Strange, Cole, Taya, Braxton, and Keeegan Jensen, Demi and Serenity Dunkelberend, Patricia Lusk, Madison Newman, Will, Millie, Emma, Nathan, and Liza Hayes, Madie, Trey, and Ali Saunders, Wyatt and Lacey Twitchell, Leah, Hugh, Kara, and Tessa Hoge, Paizlee and Tilly Cochran, Kirra and Graham Harmon, Olivia Forsland, Lindsay Fisher, Della and Violet Hyde, Haven Sparks, Elliott, Walter and Oliver Mitchell, Oliver Bush, Payten and Lincoln Lamm, Rubie, Adella, Sylvia, and Boots Lytle, Austin Wells, Brynlee Miles, Grace, Will, Elle, and Clayton Eborn, Dylan Wells, Savannah Farmer, Colson and Clancy Mattson, Gabriel and Trinity Clark, Keren, Aiden, and Bella Eriksen, Gage and Gunner Henning, and three Pelissie children.