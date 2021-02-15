BOISE, Idaho – Your Health Idaho announced today that a Special Enrollment Period will be established from March 1 to March 31. During this time, any eligible uninsured Idahoan can sign up for health insurance coverage.
“As we approach the one-year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho, too many Idahoans are still uninsured and in need of coverage,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. “Reopening the marketplace and providing Idahoans with a path to comprehensive health insurance is simply the right thing to do.”
With this announcement, Your Health Idaho joins all state-based marketplaces and the federal marketplace in offering a Special Enrollment Period as the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt across the country.
In addition to providing a path to coverage for uninsured Idahoans, Your Health Idaho is also the only place to receive the health insurance tax credit. Based on household size and income, the monthly tax credit acts like an instant discount and reduces the cost of health insurance premiums.
“Most people are surprised to hear that more than 80 percent of those enrolled with Your Health Idaho are eligible for lower-cost insurance, with many paying $0 per month” said Kelly. “I would encourage anyone who is interested to visit YourHealthIdaho.org and at least complete the eligibility screening to find out if you could qualify. It never hurts to check.”
Although the Special Enrollment Period does not open until March 1, Idahoans can apply for a tax credit at any time to determine if they are eligible.
Idahoans who enroll by the March 31 deadline will have a coverage start date of April 1, 2021.
For Help Enrolling
Visit YourHealthIdaho.org to shop for plans and enroll in coverage
Contact Your Health Idaho by phone at 1-855-944-3246 or submit a Support Request online
Visit YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help to get free, expert advice from a Your Health Idaho-certified insurance agent or broker