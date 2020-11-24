Yvonne Thomas Pugmire of St. Charles, Ida., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 87. Yvonne was born on Jan. 15, 1933, in Montpelier, Ida.
She was the second child and only daughter of Ariel and Flora Thomas. She joined the family with her older brother, Elmo. She lived her childhood and most of her adult life in the Bear Lake Valley and graduated from Montpelier High School.
Yvonne met the love of her life, Vaughn, and they were married in the Logan Utah LDS Temple on April 24, 1953. She became an instant mother to Dad’s first child, Vauna Lee, and soon after they were blessed by the births of four additional children, Lucille, Debra, Rand, and Gregg. Mom always said her greatest accomplishment was her family.
They were happily married for the past 67 years. During that time, she wore a variety of hats (even though she would have disapproved of wearing a hat), including starting and running her own catering business, running the senior center in Montpelier, and working as a secretary at AJ Winters School. She won awards for her gardening and quilting and won the hearts of many with her cooking and her kindness. She enjoyed all things quilting starting with hand quilting and later in life with piecing quilting tops. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was always given to service to many church organizations, but she especially enjoyed her time in serving as an ordinance worker in the Logan LDS Temple. The date-filled cookies were a fringe benefit.
In her later years, she became a snowbird spending the winters in Phoenix and then spending summers at their home in St. Charles. She loved both locations and often said she was able to enjoy two summers each year.
She is survived by her husband, Vaughn Rich Pugmire; and her children, Vauna Lee (Rick, deceased) Warner, Lucille (Cregg) Goodwin, Debra (Kirk) Thacker, Rand (Mary) Pugmire, and Gregg (Linda) Pugmire. In addition, she is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ariel Lewis and Thomas and Flora Lucille Lewis; her brother, Elmo Lewis Thomas; one great-grandchild; and her beloved dog Max.
Graveside service is open to all on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 12 Noon in St. Charles, Idaho.